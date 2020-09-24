WT Little Theater is hosting a live-streamed radio play

The WT Little Theater is hosing its own live radio play. They will be performing three Hitchcock classic films: “The Lodger” , “Sabotage”, and “39 Steps”. Each actor will play multiple roles with different accents and dialects along with three actors providing sound effects and some original music.

They will be live streaming the productions on September 25th and 26th. Tickets are $15 and WTAMU faculty, staff, and students, can see it for free. Buffs are asked to email the box office at artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu for the code for that free ticket. You will need the date of the performance and an ID.

You can find more information and the links to tickets and the performance over on their website, www.wtamu.edu/theatre.