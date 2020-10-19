WT Homecoming is going “Retro”

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University will be kicking off their homecoming week a little differently this year.
Many of the normal homecoming activities have been canceled due to the pandemic, but the student government association are planning safe ways to celebrate the “Retro WT” this week.
Events kick off from Oct. 19 through Oct. 24. There will be a handful of outdoor or individual activities for students, faculty, and staff this week including the ‘Buffalo Chip Hunt’ and ‘Chalk It Out’.
A list of the events and the full schedule can be found at wtamu.edu.
