Worlds most expensive chocolate

India's luxury chocolate brand launched the world's most expensive chocolate Tuesday in Mumbai.

(MUMBAI, INDIA) — India is now home to the world’s most expensive chocolate.

Priced at just over $6,200 per kilogram, luxury chocolatiers Fabelle Exquisite unveiled their new trinity called “Truffles Extraordinaire”.

The trilogy of luxury chocolates is a limited edition and has even snagged a Guiness World record for its lofty price tag.

French Philippe Conticini, a Michelin star chef who is the brain behind the concept, says that essence behind the curated chocolate represents the cycle of life and comes in three variants– creator, nurturer, and destroyer.

He added that the ingredients, such as jamaican blue mountain coffee, dark chocolate, tahitian vanilla beans, belgian white chocolate, piedmont hazelnut, coconut, and almond, are collected from countries around the world.

In 2012, a Danish artisan chocolate-maker created the world’s most expensive individual chocolate, La Madeline Au Truffe, which cost $250 each.