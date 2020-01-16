Wonderland Park is looking for applications to be on its WOW Crowd this summer

Wonderland Park is looking for applications for its summer 2020 WOW Crowd. Winners will serve as Wonderland Park Ambassadors to be featured on billboards, television commercials, print ads and more.

To enter, go to the wonderland park website under wow crowd casting and complete the Casting Call form. Also, upload a photo and video before hitting submit.

Winners will be selected within a few weeks and will serve as the 2020 faces of Wonderland Park.

People of all ages from all over the High Plains are welcome to enter.