Why the Fourth of July is dangerous for your phone

A tech company expects a 60% surge in damaged and lost phones over the 4th of July holiday

While the Fourth of July is a time for celebration it’s also a time when one everyday tool is most at risk.

According to Global Tech Care company Asurion, the Fourth of July is the most dangerous time for your phone.

Research shows incidents of phone damage jump about 60-percent around the holiday.

Cracked screens increase by 40 percent and misplaced phones jump over 75-percent while the biggest increase is in water damage which goes up nearly 250-percent.

Experts recommend avoiding direct sunlight and adding contact info to your lock screen as well as purchasing waterproof cases and protection plans.

They also say keeping screen brightness low and turning airplane mode on helps to conserve the battery life on your devices.

Asurion did not specify why the Fourth of July was more of a “dangerous” holiday for your phone versus other holidays.