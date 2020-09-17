Whitaker Road closure at I-40 starting Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Whitaker Road at I-40 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m on Friday, Sept. 18.
The road is expected to reopen at 6 a.m on Monday, Sept. 21.
Detours will direct traffic toward Lakeside Drive and Eastern Street. Drivers are advised to plan accordingly.
