“When This Is Over…”

What do you look forward to most once the coronavirus crisis ends?

(KARE/NBC News) We all crave light at the end of dark tunnels.

Reporter Boyd Huppert at NBC Minneapolis affiliate KARE asked folks what they most look forward to at the other side of COVID-19.

“Just being able to go somewhere,” Shannon Hunt responded with a smile that turned into a laugh.

Shannon’s son Adrian looks forward to playing basketball again. Her daughter Cali just wants to go back to school.

Also out for a walk, Michael Ganley is looking forward to good news.

“That the people that passed away stays in the single digits,” he said.

Michael’s wife Kate Casserly craves hugs from family and friends and “just being able to make plans.”

