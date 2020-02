Justin Young from the High Plains Food Bank Garden sat down with us to talk about what you should be doing in your garden, despite the cold weather.

If you’re looking for ways to volunteer and give back to your community, the High Plains Food Bank has volunteer hours.

Garden Volunteer Shifts:

Tuesdays: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Wednesdays: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Thursdays: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Saturdays available upon request