What does space smell like? There’s a perfume

If you've ever wondered what space smells like, a new perfume may give you some idea.

(CNN) — If you’ve ever wondered what space smells like, a new perfume may give you some idea.

A fragrance called ‘Eau de Space’ brings the scent of outer space down to Earth.

According to Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond the fragrance was developed by a chemist named Steve Pearce

Pearce was originally contracted by NASA to recreate the smell in 2008, and it took him approximately four years to develop it.

Richmond said astronauts describe the smell as a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.

According to Kickstarter, NASA’s goal with the fragrance was to help astronauts train before launching in orbit now they want to release the fragrance to the world.

The company also hopes it will lead to an increase in young students interested in STEM.

Eau de Space currently has nearly $50,000 in donations on Kickstarter.

They are also looking to release a fragrance called ‘smell of the moon.’

More from MyHighPlains.com: