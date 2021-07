The White Deer Rodeo is kicking off this weekend, July 30 and 31.

There will be a free BBQ with admission on Friday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.. There will also be a free dance with admission immediately following the rodeo.

The parade will be Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by Kick Back Day at the City Park.

You can find out more information at the White Deer Riding Club Facebook page.