West Texas A&M early Arbor Day celebration

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At around 12:30 p.m. today (Oct. 2), West Texas A&M will host an early Arbor Day celebration on campus near the north gate.

According to the University, The grounds manager, as well as students from a horticulture class, will plant ten trees during the ceremony.

Arbor day is usually celebrated statewide on the first Friday of November, but the University says that early October is a better time to plant trees in the area.

