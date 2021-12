The WT nursing program is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a kickoff event this week. On Thursday, December 9th, WT-trained nurses will gather for an ice cream happy hour from 5 to 8 pm in the Harrington Academic Hall in the WTAMU Amarillo Center in downtown Amarillo.

Alumni will be able to mingle with faculty and students who will graduate this weekend as well as tour the new Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor.