West Texas A&M is celebrating Dia de Los Muertos or “Day of the Dead” this week.

Students have set up ofrendas for display at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. Ofrendas are a display that honors a loved one who has passed away. It is meant to help keep their memory alive and is often decorated with sugar skulls, marigolds, and the favorite food and drinks of the departed.

You can see the displays through Oct. 22.