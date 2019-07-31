Weddings cost about as much as a new car

(FOX NEWS) – If you and your fiancé are planning for the big day you might want to start cutting coupons.

The average wedding costs about as much as a brand new car.

“The Knot’s” real wedding survey finds married couples spending nearly $34,000 on their wedding not including the honeymoon.

With the majority of the cost coming from the venue.

Surveying over 14 thousand brides and grooms married in 2018, “the knot” also found the most expensive place to get married is Manhattan.

Whereas other couples saved money marrying in Idaho.

If a multi-thousand dollar wedding is not in the budget for you, experts recommend lowering costs by creating your own decorations or favors.