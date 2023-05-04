AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rachel Smith from Kaizen Yoga showed us some basic yoga moves that can be done while holding puppies.

Smith said that yoga can be a great way to increase flexibility and muscle strength and maintain a balanced metabolism among other benefits.

The adorable dogs used in the segment, Millie and Tillie, are available for adoption from Gracie’s Project. Adoption application can be found on the Gracie’s Project website.

Visit the Kaizen Yoga website to book a yoga session with Rachel Smith.

