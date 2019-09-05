We talk with the Pavilion about Suicide Awareness

Promote National Suicide Prevention Month

We can all help prevent suicide. Every year, the lifeline and other mental health organizations and individuals across the U.S. and around the world raise awareness of suicide prevention during September, national suicide prevention month.

September is national suicide prevention month. All month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. It’s a time to share resources and stories, as well as promote suicide prevention awareness.

World suicide prevention day is September 10th. It’s a time to remember those affected by suicide, to raise awareness, and to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most.

#bethe1to is the national suicide prevention lifeline’s message for national suicide prevention month and beyond, which helps spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide. The Lifeline network and its partners are working to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, to actions that can promote healing,