AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson from the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo on Friday to introduce viewers to Xander the Tiger Salamander ahead of the zoo’s Endangered Species Day on May 20 during visiting hours.

The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act which protects fish, wildlife, and plants that have made the list as threatened or endangered.

The event will give the public an opportunity to meet some of the zoo’s endangered species like the black-footed ferret, Bactrian camel, black-handed spider monkeys, ring-tailed lemurs, white cockatoo, pancake tortoises, and more.

Regular admission applies as adults are $4.50, seniors are $3.50, children are $2.50, and children under 2-years-old get in free.

In addition, the summers are getting a little wilder at the Amarillo Zoo as it will have summer camps for children 6 to 12-years-old in June. Topics will include “Wild Texa,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Feasts for Beasts,” “Around the World,” and “League of Their Own.”

The camp is $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

Explore the wild here in Texas with some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors at Wild Texas from June 5-9. Attendees will learn some safety procedures if they come across the wildlife that calls this area home.

The zoo is going back to when it was known as Storyland Zoo as they teach kids about animals that inspired many fairy and folk tales. The event will take place from June 19-23. Campers will get a chance to listen to some famous stories, and even create some of their own.

Find out more about the zoo and its upcoming summer camps here.

