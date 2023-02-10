AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dylan Long from the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo on Friday to tell us more about Fred the Leopard Tortoise and detailed their Valentine’s Day event.

The zoo is continuing its Anti-Valentine’s Day tradition with its “Roach Your Ex” event. For just a few dollars, you can name a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat, or chicken after your ex and the zoo will feed it to one of their snakes.

In addition, you can name one of their leafy greens to be fed to some of their herbivores. Roach packages are available here through Feb. 15.

You can also take someone special to the Amarillo Zoo for their Critters and Canvases event this Valentine’s Day season on Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will give the community a chance to meet some of the zoo’s animal couples, along with eat hors d’oeuvres while you paint with instructor Melissa Haney.

The zoo detailed that admission for the event is $35 per person.