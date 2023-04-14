AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson from the Amarillo Zoo joined us for the first time on Today in Amarillo on Friday morning and introduced us to Ethel the Leopard Tortoise.

The summers are getting a little wilder at the Amarillo Zoo and they will have summer camps for children 6 to 12-years-old. Topics will include “Wild Texas”, “Once Upon a Time”, “Feasts for Beasts”, “Around the World”, and “League of their Own.”

The camp is $200 for a full day or $125 for a half day with before and after care available for attendees.

In addition, the zoo is bringing back behind the scene tours where attendees will learn how the Amarillo zoo started and encounter some favorite zoo animals up close.

This event will be the first and third Saturday from March to August between 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults (13 and older) and $7 for children (3-12).

