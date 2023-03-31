AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Nguyem “Tom” Griggs from TNT Ju-Jitsu joined us on Today in Amarillo on Friday morning to demonstrate ways in which healthcare workers can defend themselves.

The post-pandemic safety conditions in healthcare have worsened with violence, bullying, and burnout impacting many workers’ morale, well-being, and hospital budgets. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that healthcare workers are five times more likely to be assaulted than private industry workers.

According to OSHA, worker costs can be greater than $78,000 for physical and psychological care, and $15,000 in lost wages.

And in-facility violence incidents can cost hospitals over $428 million annually. Violence-related turnover costs hospitals $40,000 per nurse and $3-6 million per hospital.

You can learn more about Dr. Nguyem “Tom” Griggs and TNT Ju-Jitsu over on their website, www.tntjujitsu.com.

