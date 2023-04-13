AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aric Mercado and Madison Harrell from Shredder’s MMA joined us Thursday morning on Today in Amarillo to teach us some Jiu-Jitsu moves and how to defend ourselves.

Some of the moves they went over include the armbar, triangle, and kimura which kids and adults of all ages can learn at one of Shredder’s MMA’s many classes.

We also learned some simple and effective moves that would be good for a training workout. Shredder’s offers classes and seminars incorporating Jiu-Jitsu, Defense Training, Muay Thai, and MMA.

You can find Shredders MMA at 14601 Soncy Road or on their Facebook page.