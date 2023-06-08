AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nick’s Fight Club joined us on Today in Amarillo to demonstrate a boxing workout.

Nick’s Fight Club offers hour-long classes every hour along with cardio equipment and weights to ensure a full-body workout. Workouts change daily as trainers are on staff to assist with different levels of fitness.

They are located at 6205 SW 34th Ave. The gym is open Monday through Friday, from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can also learn more from their website.

