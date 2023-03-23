AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined us on Today in Amarillo on Thursday to show us some exercises for your upper body using an exercise band along with tips to keep in mind to establish a healthy detox and cleanse.

We took a look at the Standing Fly, Upper Chest Press, Lying Bench Press, and Banded Push-ups.

When starting a detox, it can be unhealthy to restrict the body by completely getting rid of food for the day. It is important to incorporate vegetables on a detox and consider detoxifying foods like lemon, brown rice, ginger, and green tea.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.