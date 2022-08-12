AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo looking forward to its fall events this week.

Tonight, Aug. 12, You can let your kids run wild for the Wildest Night Out. Children 6-12 will be able to explore the zoo at night and learn more about the super senses of the animal kingdom. The program is $10 per child, pizza and drinks are provided, but sack meals are also welcome.

There is also a new preschool program for kids ages 3-5 called AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program). It is a nature-based program designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning. AEPP is a six-week program meeting once a week on a designated day and time. The total cost is $100 for the full six weeks.

And the Amarillo Zoo is inviting our homeschool families to “Homeschool at the Zoo”. It is a bi-monthly program that invites students 6-12 to explore the diverse animal habits and their unique ecosystems. Registration for the September Homeschool at the Zoo opens Friday, Aug. 19.