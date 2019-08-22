Watching “Sesame Street” can make your kids more successful

(FOX NEWS) – The colorful puppets known for teaching children their numbers and colors may also be teaching them to be successful adults.
According to a study published in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, watching Sesame Street can help make your kids more successful in school and work.
The iconic educational series is said to have a positive impact on its viewers, especially boys who start watching before the age of seven.
Research shows the program improves school performance and has lasting effects on a person’s rate of success in the work force with data suggesting viewers of sesame street are more likely to be employed and make more money in the future.