Watching “Sesame Street” can make your kids more successful

A study suggests that children who are exposed to the "Sesame Street" television series before the age of seven grow up to be more successful in school and work.

(FOX NEWS) – The colorful puppets known for teaching children their numbers and colors may also be teaching them to be successful adults.

According to a study published in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, watching Sesame Street can help make your kids more successful in school and work.

The iconic educational series is said to have a positive impact on its viewers, especially boys who start watching before the age of seven.

Research shows the program improves school performance and has lasting effects on a person’s rate of success in the work force with data suggesting viewers of sesame street are more likely to be employed and make more money in the future.