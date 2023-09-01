AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo with the show-stealing ferret, Wanda.
Robinson also discussed some upcoming Zoo Events.
Animal & Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP)
The zoo is hosting its “Animal & Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on Sept. 5. Some details about the program include:
- Two-hour program for six consecutive weeks;
- Reconnecting your preschooler to nature and animals;
- For ages 3-5; and
- The program will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)
The zoo is also hosting “Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on Sept. 20. Details include the following:
- For ages 6-12 years of age;
- Displays how elements play their part in ecosystems;
- It is a 90-minute program that takes place on the third Wednesday of every other month; and
- Admission is $5 per child.
Zoo etiquette
The Amarillo Zoo also shared tips for visiting guests on behavior and etiquette. These tips will help you and the animals enjoy your zoo day!
- Respect the animals;
- No outside food or drinks;
- Do not sit stand or climb on fences or barriers;
- No smoking or vaping;
- Do not feed the animals.
Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.
