AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo with the show-stealing ferret, Wanda.

Robinson also discussed some upcoming Zoo Events.

Animal & Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP)

The zoo is hosting its “Animal & Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on Sept. 5. Some details about the program include:

  • Two-hour program for six consecutive weeks;
  • Reconnecting your preschooler to nature and animals;
  • For ages 3-5; and
  • The program will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)

The zoo is also hosting “Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on Sept. 20. Details include the following:

  • For ages 6-12 years of age;
  • Displays how elements play their part in ecosystems;
  • It is a 90-minute program that takes place on the third Wednesday of every other month; and
  • Admission is $5 per child.

Zoo etiquette

The Amarillo Zoo also shared tips for visiting guests on behavior and etiquette. These tips will help you and the animals enjoy your zoo day! 

  • Respect the animals;
  • No outside food or drinks;
  • Do not sit stand or climb on fences or barriers;
  • No smoking or vaping;
  • Do not feed the animals.

