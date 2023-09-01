AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo with the show-stealing ferret, Wanda.

Robinson also discussed some upcoming Zoo Events.

Animal & Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP)

The zoo is hosting its “Animal & Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on Sept. 5. Some details about the program include:

Two-hour program for six consecutive weeks;

Reconnecting your preschooler to nature and animals;

For ages 3-5; and

The program will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)

The zoo is also hosting “Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on Sept. 20. Details include the following:

For ages 6-12 years of age;

Displays how elements play their part in ecosystems;

It is a 90-minute program that takes place on the third Wednesday of every other month; and

Admission is $5 per child.

Zoo etiquette

The Amarillo Zoo also shared tips for visiting guests on behavior and etiquette. These tips will help you and the animals enjoy your zoo day!

Respect the animals;

No outside food or drinks;

Do not sit stand or climb on fences or barriers;

No smoking or vaping;

Do not feed the animals.

Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.

