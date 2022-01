The Amarillo Bridal Show is taking over the Amarillo Civic Center this Sunday, January 9th. Everything wedding-related will be on display from 12 pm to 4 pm. Tickets will be $7 online and $10 at the door.

They will also feature a silent auction benefiting Advo Companies, a fashion show produced by Shellie Stapp productions with David’s Bridal and Men’s Warehouse, and a blood drive by Coffee Memorial. They will also have a cake dive and many prize giveaways.