Visit a Winter Wonderland at Maxwell’s Magical Christmas

Maxwell’s Magical Christmas is back this year for their second season. They will be opening the day after Thanksgiving, November 26th and continue until December 30th. You can find the full schedule and where to buy tickets over on the Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm website.

Families will get a big dose of the Christmas spirit with a 30 food tree featuring 20,000 lights, topped off with an 8 foot, 3-dimensional star. Santa will also be at Maxwell’s every night they are open through December 23rd, with a grand entrance at 6 pm. People will be able to take pictures with Santa at no additional charge.

They will also feature Apple Cannons, Jumping pillows, Tube Swings, Mountain Slide, Ducky Derby. Christmas Hayride, and so much more. Concessions will also be open with $6 S’mores kits with fire pits provided to cook them at the farm.