Viewer Spots Reporter’s Cancer Symptom

WFLA reporter Victoria Price shares the story of her surprise cancer diagnosis that came after a viewer noticed a lump on her neck and sent an email urging her to get it checked.

(WFLA/Victoria Price) A reporter’s comfort zone is telling the story, not being the story. Investigative reporters, in particular, have a tendency to be coined a “pain in the neck.”

But humor me as I turn the tables for a moment to share my story about my (literal) pain in the neck.

This saga began in June with a cryptic email. No body. Just a subject line.

“Hi. Just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of yourself.”

She signed her name, but that was all.

