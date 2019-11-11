Upside down trees are this holiday’s latest decorating trend

A new take on an old tradition, upside down trees are already taking over social media.

(FOX NEWS) — This new holiday decorating trend is taking Christmas traditions and turning them on their heads.

Many people are starting their holiday celebrations early showing off their hard work on social media, with one interesting new trend rising.

Upside down Christmas trees.

The fad features fake trees hung or standing with the point facing down allowing for a unique take on a holiday classic.

People who opt for an oh’ upside down Christmas tree say its not only different, but more pet friendly and perfect for people who don’t have a lot of room for a full grown right-side up tree.

Prices for these new age trees range from 25 to hundreds of dollars.