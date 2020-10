Unleashing Possibilities is giving help to mothers who are in need with their Moms in Difficult Places event. They will have 10 breakout sessions with various organizations around town, including Amarillo police, Amarillo Soroptimist Club, and many others.

It will be Saturday, November 7th from 9 am until 8 pm at St. Stephens United Methodist Church in Amarillo.

Covid-19 protocol will be followed in order to be safe as possible. There will be social distancing as masks in the main areas.