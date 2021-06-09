Uniting Parents speaks about partnership with Superior HealthPlan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Uniting Parents is partnering with Superior HealthPlan to support family engagement through health education, providing school supplies, and family events.

Uniting Parents is a parent case management program for families with children with chronic illnesses and/or disabilities. They have offices in Amarillo, Dumas, and Lubbock. They help empower families and enhance their children’s quality of life by providing information, education, training, referrals, networking, and support.

This new partnership will help families with school supplies for the Fall 2021 for those enrolled with Uniting Parents. They will also present monthly educational meetings online for all families of children with disabilities. Topics will include service coordination, value added services, transition services, behavioral health, and other topics. Uniting Parents anticipates running thses meetings from May through December.

They will also help families by arranging fun days to spend with their children at amusement parks in Amarillo and Lubbock this summer. Families will be able to participate at no charge.