United Way will kick off this year’s campaign with a Spin Doctors Concert

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will be kicking off this year’s campaign with a ’90s themed concert featuring the Spin Doctors. They are partnering with the Starlight Ranch to help welcome local volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community members to talk about supporting our local United Way.

The concert will be on Sept. 2 out at the Starlight Ranch. Doors open at 6 p.m. This show is for all ages. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Folding chairs and pets are welcome. No outside coolers, food, or beverage will be allowed. Smoking will only be permitted in designated areas.

You can buy tickets here.