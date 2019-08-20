U.S. Workers didn’t use millions of vacation days in 2018

(FOX NEWS) – Summer might be coming to a close but its never too late to start using those vacation days before they disappear.
US employees are working hard, so hard some aren’t even taking a break.
The US Travel Association, Oxford Economics and IPSOS reports a record breaking 768 million vacation days went to waste in 2018, a nine percent increase from 2017.
More than half of Americans say they don’t use their time off, leaving workers out billions of dollars in well-earned benefits.
The study says vacation days put towards domestic travel could create two million jobs within the country.