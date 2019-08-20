U.S. Workers didn’t use millions of vacation days in 2018

U.S. Employees are not taking as much time off as you'd think, 768 vacation days waste last year.

(FOX NEWS) – Summer might be coming to a close but its never too late to start using those vacation days before they disappear.

US employees are working hard, so hard some aren’t even taking a break.

The US Travel Association, Oxford Economics and IPSOS reports a record breaking 768 million vacation days went to waste in 2018, a nine percent increase from 2017.

More than half of Americans say they don’t use their time off, leaving workers out billions of dollars in well-earned benefits.

The study says vacation days put towards domestic travel could create two million jobs within the country.