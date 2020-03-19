Two new shark species discovered

Two new shark species living in the west Indian Ocean have been discovered.

They live in the depths of the west Indian Ocean and they’re six-gill sawsharks with distinctive snouts filled with teeth and catfish-like whiskers that help them detect prey.

Neither of the two species have been spotted alive in the wild.

Researchers say they can reach up to nearly five feet in length and eat fish, crustaceans, and squid.

Prior to their discovery, only one species of the six-gill sawshark was known.

