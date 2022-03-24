AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many of us vowed to make lifestyle changes to get fit or shed some pounds, and our friend in fitness, Noelle Owens with TruFit is helping us on the ride.
We hung out with her for a little bit yesterday, and we’re going to find out the proper way to do a squat.
As well as find out why when it comes to seeing results and preventing injury, form is everything!
Noelle said these are the key things to note when it comes to squats:
- Keep proper form
- Make sure all body parts in the exercise are working together and in balance
- Keep your back in a neutral position
- Knees slightly over your toes
- Make the weight heavy enough to challenge you while keeping good form, but too heavy where you risk injury
- When using a bar, don’t pick it up with one leg in front of the other, keep both feet parallel to each other
- You don’t have to go all the way down, you can squat to 90 degrees and make the quads and hamstrings work together like they’re supposed to
- Drive up with your heels
- Make sure your form is good throughout the exercise
- Without proper form, you’re wasting your time
- Have fun and never be afraid to ask questions