AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s one of the most frustrating but rewarding things many of us do in life, trying and/or succeeding to lose weight and keep it off.

But, as we found out when we caught up with Fitness Manager Noelle Owens at TRUFIT, there’s a lot of hidden facts and plenty of fiction out there when it comes to the battle of the bulge.

How much should I eat in order to lose weight?

– You need to eat food

– Eat more nutritious whole, balanced foods

– Make sure you’re eating enough food to feed your body for an active lifestyle

– Maintain a calorie deficit by working out in the gym, exercising at home, running outside, not by eating less food

Common food myths: –

– Sugar and bread are not your enemies, make sure they’re natural and made with ingredients you can pronounce

– Avoid low-fat, sugar-free, fat free foods, as many of these are made with substitute chemicals to replace the fat or sugar and give it flavor

– Your body will not burn the fat if you’re not feeding it enough

– Sugar and bread are not your enemies, make sure they’re natural and made with ingredients you can pronounce

– Avoid low-fat, sugar-free, fat free foods, as many of these are made with substitute chemicals to replace the fat or sugar and give it flavor, these additives are not broken down easily by the human body, setting the stage for inflammatory problems long-term

Food labels:

– Anybody can make a food label

– Read the ingredient list, if it has more than four or five ingredients, or plenty of ingredients you can’t pronounce, leave it on the shelf

Finally:

– Eat well and exercise plenty, you can’t out train a bad diet