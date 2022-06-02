AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re trying to get summertime fine and show those arms in short sleeve shirts, our guy Luis Ramirez over at TruFit has some functional exercises to get your arms rocking.

Today, he’s showing some bicep curls, pull up and chin-up movements to get the furnace burning.

Luis said weighted movements are the most effective for the targeted areas, but functional movements involve more of your body, resulting in more burned calories, which means more bodyfat being incinerated.

Let’s get it going!