AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We all know when it comes to staying active, you need to get moving.

But, if we’re being honest, sometimes running on a treadmill just doesn’t seem quite as fun.

In this weeks Turn Up Time, our guy Luis at TruFit is going to show us some kettle bell moves that can help you tone up and burn plenty of calories.

Let’s get it going.