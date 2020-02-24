Travel Trend: Photography On Demand

(NBC News) A cottage industry has popped up that puts professional photographers at your service in a flash.
“It’s made it really easy to find these freelance photographers that you can find for an hour or two and capture some of these great candid memories of your family on vacation,” says travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.
Flytographer, Localgrapher, and Snappr are just a few offering the service.
“People can choose anything from a 30-minute shoot all the way to booking a photographer for an entire day”
For roughly $90 an hour, you can get quite a lot.
“For a one-hour event we, typically, try to give the customer back around 60 photos,” says Snappr founder and CEO Matt Schiller.
They’re not limited to vacation shoots. Marriage proposals are also popular.
“You get some really lovely candid photos of the couple at the special moment in their lives,” Schiller says.
Read more: https://on.today.com/2T8SeFw
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Krispy Kreme to launch ‘national doughnut delivery’
- Henrico toddler walks again after being shot in the head during drive-by shooting: ‘It’s a miracle’
- Sheriff: 7 injured in shooting at Houston flea market
- Analysis: Albuquerque police 911 response time jumps 93%
- Defense attorneys challenge removal of data from documents