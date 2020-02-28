Top tips for handling harassment on dating apps

Professional relationship counselors and dating coaches sharing their advice on how to combat the negativity and harassment many can face online.

Swiping to the right doesn't always lead to the person who's right for you.

In fact, a study by the pew research center says harassment has become an issue for a lot of people on dating sites.

The research found 37 percent of online dating users say someone on a dating site or app continued to contact them after being told there was no interest.

Almost 30 percent of the users say they have even been called an offensive name, and about 10 percent say they’ve been threatened with bodily harm.

Relationship experts talking to “USA Today” say it’s essential to set boundaries.

Be forthright, telling the other party it’s best they move on.

If they persist, block them or report their behavior to the site and be sure to keep evidence of the harassment, just in case the issue becomes a police matter.

