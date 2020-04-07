Top 3 ways people are passing time during lockdown

(FOX NEWS) — It turns out, a majority of people are spending their lockdown time watching TV.
That’s according to a survey conducted by nerdbear.com which used google trends to figure out how people are passing time.
The research found, watching TV was the most popular quarantine activity.
Followed by reading, and working out.
The least popular hobbies included writing, learning a language and learning to play an instrument.
