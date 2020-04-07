Breaking News
Legendary Head Girls Basketball Coach Joe Lombard announces his retirement

Top 3 ways people are passing time during lockdown

Today in Amarillo

Watching TV, reading and working out are among the most common ways people are passing time while on lockdown

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — It turns out, a majority of people are spending their lockdown time watching TV.

That’s according to a survey conducted by nerdbear.com which used google trends to figure out how people are passing time.

The research found, watching TV was the most popular quarantine activity.

Followed by reading, and working out.

The least popular hobbies included writing, learning a language and learning to play an instrument.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss