AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and constructed a delicious Great Holiday Casserole filled with sweet potato and festive seasonings just as Thanksgiving prep is beginning.

Check out the full recipe list below:

Great Holiday Casserole:

2 pounds of sweet potatoes

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar pinch of salt pinch of nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon (season to taste)

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon butter extract

4 tablespoons butter

2 beaten eggs

Topping:

1 cup crushed pecans

5 tablespoon melted butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup brown sugar salt and cinnamon to taste

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

