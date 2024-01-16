AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and crafted a soup to help beat the freezing temps.

Check out the full recipe below:

Taco soup :

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, finely diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ green bell pepper, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons taco seasoning, or 1 packet of store-bought taco seasoning

16 ounces can beans, drained (kidney or pinto)

1 cup corn, canned, freshly or frozen

1 1/2 cups tomatoes, diced, from about 1 lb fresh tomatoes*

2 cups beef broth

