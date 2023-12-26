AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and showed a tasty traditional New Year’s dish.

Check out the full recipe below:

New Year’s black-eyed peas :

1 pound black-eyed peas

4-5 thick slices bacon, chopped

5 ounces smoked sausage or turkey, diced (about 1 cup)

1 large onion, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

2-3 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 optional jalapeño, minced (can replace with ¼ teaspoon cayenne)

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced

1 bay leaf

1-2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

7-8 cups chicken broth

2 cups (or more) collard greens (or you can use kale)

Salt and pepper to taste

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

Find more information on Sunday’s Kitchen here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.