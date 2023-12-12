AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and showed viewers how to make tasty Jerk Surf and Turf Burritos and Bowls.

Check out the full recipe below:

Jerk Surf and Turf Burritos and Bowls:

12 in tortilla or bed of rice and peas

4 ounces marinated steak

6 21/25 shrimp peeled and deveined

1/4 cup guacamole

2 tablespoons pico de gallo

1 cup chopped romaine lettuce

Grilled peppers and onions

Jerk sauce

Coconut rice

Red beans

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

Find more information on Sunday’s Kitchen here.

