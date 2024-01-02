AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and made a delicious Molcajete dish.

Check out the full recipe below:

Molcajete:

A large and deep molcajete

6 oz ribeye steak

8 oz boneless chicken breast

8 jumbo shrimp, peeled and cleaned

6 oz Longaniza sausage

1 large bell pepper or poblano, sliced into strips

1 medium onion, sliced into strips

2-3 jalapeños

Queso panela, sliced

Cilantro

Lime

Tortillas

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

Find more information on Sunday’s Kitchen here.

