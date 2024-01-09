AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and showed viewers how to create a delicious soup to combat the winter freeze that has hit the Texas Panhandle.

Check out the full recipe below:

Tortellini Soup :

1 pound mild Italian sausage, ground or casing removed

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 quart chicken stock

5-7 diced Sun dried tomatoes to taste

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 bunch curly kale, stemmed and roughly torn

10 ounces fresh tortellini

1 cup heavy cream

Parmesan cheese, grated for serving (optional)

2 teaspoons of herbs de Provence

Crushed red pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

Find more information on Sunday’s Kitchen here.

