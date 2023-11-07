AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Our dude Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo for a special edition of Curious Cuisine where he cooked up some gumbo, crawfish etouffee, and fried frog legs for the KAMR Local 4 News team to try.

Digital Producer Erin Rosas and Forecaster Mari Ferrel had never tried cajun cuisine before while Anchor Roushell Hamilton Jr. knew the delicious flavors that the dishes had to offer.

Check out Chef Ron cook up the frog legs along with the teams reactions as they try the dishes one at a time.

Find more for information on Sunday’s Kitchen here.