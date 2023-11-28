AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and crafted some delicious “Santa Fe Chicken”.

Check out the full recipe below:

Santa Fe Chicken:

2 large chicken breasts

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Salt & pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 medium onion chopped

1 (10 ounce) can Ro-tel diced tomatoes & green chilies drained

1 (14 ounce) can black beans drained & rinsed

1 (12 ounce) can corn drained

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup Mexican cheese blend

Fresh cilantro chopped

